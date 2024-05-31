Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,192. The company has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

