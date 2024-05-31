Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $62,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $111.44. 1,604,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,764. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

