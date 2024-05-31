Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

