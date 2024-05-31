Ventum Financial Cuts Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.05

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX
Amex Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %
Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.