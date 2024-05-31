Ventum Financial Cuts Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.05

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMX opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$189.63 million, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

