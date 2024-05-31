Ventum Financial Raises Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target to C$2.75

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$211.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of C$48.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
