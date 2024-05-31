Ventum Financial Raises Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target to C$2.75

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JAG opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$211.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of C$48.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00. Insiders have bought a total of 450,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

