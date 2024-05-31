Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

