Verge Market Cap Tops $96.03 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Verge has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $96.03 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.09 or 0.00678978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00123099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00043653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00062586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00213664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00090849 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.