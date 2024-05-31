Verge Price Up 7.8% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $99.77 million and $8.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,549.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.78 or 0.00676227 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00123270 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008775 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00044089 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00067068 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00219424 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00091270 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
