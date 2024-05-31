Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.9%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 971,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,721,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

