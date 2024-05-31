VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VCVOF remained flat at $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

