VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 31,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 50,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

VIQ Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 million for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 129.27% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. As a group, analysts expect that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

