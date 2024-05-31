Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Camden National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 947,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.38 and a 200 day moving average of $270.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

