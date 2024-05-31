Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Shares of V traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,678. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $492.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

