Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.93

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 857637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. Analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vivid Seats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

