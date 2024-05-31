Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

