WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.22

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. WazirX has a total market cap of $83.66 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars.

