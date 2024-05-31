Wedbush Weighs in on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

HST opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

