Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,834 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,952 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 985,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

