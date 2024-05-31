Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $135,000 in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Generation Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 209,462 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $3.25 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

