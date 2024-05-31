Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIK. Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

VIK stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

