Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $775.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.80.

Shares of COST stock traded down $17.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $798.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $501.59 and a 12 month high of $819.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

