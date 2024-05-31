Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $23.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.