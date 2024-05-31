Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.68.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.