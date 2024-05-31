Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 356,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $2,929,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 248,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

DMO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 34,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

