Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.32.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.