Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

WES opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

