Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

