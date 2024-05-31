Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.13. 4,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,641,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $3,087,841 over the last three months. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

