WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 191,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 67,764 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $39.11.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,911 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

