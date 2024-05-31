WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the April 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

