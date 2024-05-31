Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 48,365 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $32.20.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 149.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

