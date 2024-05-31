Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 48,365 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $32.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
