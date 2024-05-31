Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $230,877.94 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WYNN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

