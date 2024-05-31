Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.79.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

