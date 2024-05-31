Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 16,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,945. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,908,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.
View Our Latest Research Report on XENE
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
