Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 16,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,945. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,908,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

