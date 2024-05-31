Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the April 30th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Xiao-I Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

