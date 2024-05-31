Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,278,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 687.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. 832,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

