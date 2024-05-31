YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Short Interest Update

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YSBPW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,227. YS Biopharma has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

