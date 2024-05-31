Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $22.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.78 EPS.
TM opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
