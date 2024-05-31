Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $22.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

TM opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 264.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

