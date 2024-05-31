Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

AbbVie stock opened at $156.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

