Zcash (ZEC) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $26.90 or 0.00039826 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $439.26 million and approximately $46.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

