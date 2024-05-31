Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $114,972.06 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. 838,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,310. The firm has a market cap of $843.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

