Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $114,972.06 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. 838,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,310. The firm has a market cap of $843.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.