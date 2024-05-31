Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0397 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Zentry has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $213.57 million and $23.51 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,375,341,521 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,364,091,346.108491 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.0407298 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $22,538,616.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

