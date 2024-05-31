Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Zimtu Capital Trading Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

