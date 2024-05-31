Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Zimtu Capital Trading Down 11.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zimtu Capital
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.