ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the April 30th total of 47,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
ZK International Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ZKIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,286. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
ZK International Group Company Profile
