Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 22,036 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.38), for a total transaction of £610,397.20 ($779,562.20).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,606.28).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($30.59) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,475.16).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($32.17), for a total value of £128,443.81 ($164,040.63).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.67), for a total transaction of £375,298.40 ($479,308.30).

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,269.04 ($5,452.16).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,640 ($33.72) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 2,065 ($26.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,580.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,412.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,783.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.93 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,337.84%.

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.01) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,875 ($36.72).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

