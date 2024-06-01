10,100 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $11.35 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

