118,015 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Acquired by Schulz Wealth LTD.

Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November comprises about 3.6% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

GNOV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

