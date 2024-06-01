14,150 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

