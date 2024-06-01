15,744 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,798 shares of company stock valued at $587,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE KAI opened at $286.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.13. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $186.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

