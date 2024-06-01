18,048 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. 6,966,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,228,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

